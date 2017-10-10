Arsenal Hit With Mustafi Injury Ahead Of Watford Clash

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has been ruled out of Saturday’s Premier League game at Watford after injuring his hamstring in Germany’s victory over Azerbaijan in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

According to Sky Sports, the centre-back, who was assessed by Arsenal’s medical staff on Monday , was forced off after 36 minutes of the qualifier in Kaiserslautern on Sunday which saw the World Cup holders claim a 10th straight win in the qualification stages for next year’s tournament in Russia.

Mustafi, who has made five domestic appearances for Arsenal so far this season, pulled up and went to ground in the build-up to Azerbaijan’s equalising goal, and needed treatment before leaving the field to be replaced by Matthias Ginter.

With Laurent Koscielny and Calum Chambers both doubtful, it means Arsenal will be struggling for defensive options ahead of the evening kick-off at Vicarage Road.

Also out injured is Danny Welbeck who went off in Arsenal’s 0-0 Premier League draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in September.

Confirming Mustafi’s injury, Germany’s coach Joachim Loew revealed that the former Valencia defender might be on the sideline for weeks.

“It doesn’t look good, it looks like he had torn a ligament. We’re waiting for a full diagnosis, but it looks like he will be out for a while,” Loew said.

