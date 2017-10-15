Arsenal Legend Wright: Abraham Better Striker Than Batshuayi

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has said he would rather have Nigerian-born England U-21 striker Tammy Abraham leading Chelsea’s attack than Michy Batshuayi.

Speaking on BBC ‘s Match of the Day, Wright heavily criticised Batshuayi for lacking a poacher’s instinct and for poor movement off the ball during Chelsea’s 2-1 Premier League defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Batshuayi, who has scored five goals in all competitions for Chelsea, was given the opportunity to stake a claim for a first-team spot in the absence of summer arrival Alvaro Morata, who is out injured, but failed to make an impact and was substituted off after just 57 minutes.

While on his part, Abraham, on loan to Swansea from Chelsea, scored twice for the Welsh team who beat newly promoted Huddersfield 2-0.

The 21-year old striker who scored 26 goals on loan to Bristol City last season, has been recently linked with a switch to his parents’ country of birth Nigeria but he insists on representing England at senior level.

“I said a couple of weeks ago that Batshuayi should be very disappointed that Conte would rather put Hazard up there,” former Arsenal and England striker Wright said.

“The problem I have got with him is he is not working defenders hard enough to get some space to get a chance in the box, that’s what he needs. He needs to make movements to get this space.

“When you watch him he doesn’t move. His movement just doesn’t have enough intensity about it, there’s nothing in it. There were some fantastic balls [against Crystal Palace] but he was too late for many of them.

“That’s what he has to do, he has to earn the space. When you look at the movement he does there’s nothing in it. Those are the things where you’re going to get goals if you’re willing to put the work in.

“I think when a ball comes across you have just got to be willing to gamble and work hard to get the space, if he wants goals he’s going to have to start working harder.

“Tammy set the tone straight away. What I really like about him is that he hits the target. I was hoping he would get some goals today to give him confidence. He worked hard and showed composure for his first goal (against Huddersfield) and his movement was superb.

When asked whether or not he would rather have Abraham or Batshuayi as his striker Wright stated: “With that movement, I’m taking Tammy all day long.

