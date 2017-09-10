Arsenal Loanee Nwakali Scores On VVV Venlo Debut Vs Groningen

By James Agberebi:

Nigerian midfielder Kelechi Nwakali scored on his debut for VVV Venlo in their 1-1 away draw against FC Groningen in the Dutch Eredivisie (top division) on Sunday.

Nwakali, 19, who is on loan to VVV Venlo from Arsenal, was brought on in the 75th minute for his first game and scored in the 90th minute to rescue a point for his new side.

Mimoun Mahi had given FC Groningen a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute of the game.

Mahi had the chance to double Groningen’s lead but missed from the penalty spot in the 48th minute.

The draw means VVV Venlo occupy the eighth position on seven points in the league table.

Nwakali captained the Golden Eaglets squad that won the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.

He was also named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.

