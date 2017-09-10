Arsenal Star Iwobi: Bring On Chelsea!

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi is already looking forward to Arsenal’s next Premier League fixture as he praised his teammates for responding well to their 4-0 mauling away to Liverpool on match day 3 of the English Premier League.

The Gunners bounced back from the Liverpool defeat by spanking Bournemouth 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday to banish their horrible performance at Anfield.

French international Alexander Lacazette scored a goal in between Danny Welbeck’s brace.

Iwobi who was an unused substitute for Arsenal in the Bournemouth win is now focused on next Sunday’s clash with champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

“Well done boys!! On to the next,” he tweeted after the game.