Arsenal vs Tottenham: Win N25,000 In Complete Sports’ Predict And Win Competition For North London Derby

Complete Sport’s Match of the Week is Saturday’s North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs at the Emirates Stadium and you stand a chance to be one of five readers who will share from our N25,000 pot of gold if you CORRECTLY PREDICT THE OUTCOME OF THE MATCH ON OUR WEBSITE. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID.

This fixture has ended 1-1 in the last three seasons but Arsenal have won the previous two before that.

This season Arsenal have won all five home games, scoring 13 times and conceding four goals. On the other hand, Tottenham have won four of their five away games, scoring 12 and conceding just three times on the road.

So, in your opinion, who will take this?

Clean up your crystal ball and tell us the result of this game. Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.

To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.

This competition is open to www.completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Other territories will be considered for entry in future.

Deadline for submission of entry is 1.00pm Nigerian time on the match day, Saturday November 5, 2017. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID.

If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.

To make your prediction, scroll down to bottom of this page now. Good luck to you and your team.

QUESTION: In which year did Arsene Wenger become Arsenal manager?

Send your entry in the following format:

Answer to question –

Prediction –

Full name –

Email address –

Telephone number –

PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.

Best of luck!!!

 

 

  • ali usman 17 mins

    Answer to question – 1996

    Prediction – Arsenal 3 – 1 Tottenham Hotspur

    Full name – Ali Usman

    Email address – [email protected]

    Telephone number – 09034459139

    Reply
  • Aibinuomo Olumuyiwa 18 mins

    Wenger became Arsenal’coach in 1996.

    Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham

    Name : Aibinuomo Olumuyiwa

    E-mail : [email protected]

    Tell : 08060597869

    Reply
  • Ndubuisi Ifeanyi Oscar 19 mins

    Answer to question – 1996
    Prediction – Arsenal 1 vs 1 Tottenham
    Full name – Ndubuisi Ifeanyi Oscar
    Email address – [email protected]
    Telephone number – 07068665562

    Reply
  • Moshood Quadri 21 mins

    1996
    Arsenal3 Tottenham1
    Moshood Quadri
    [email protected]
    08144677790

    Reply
  • Nissi Jerry 22 mins

    Answer To Question: Wenger became Arsenal’s coach in 1996

    Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham

    Full Name: Nissi Jerry

    Email Address: [email protected]

    Phone number: 08105417580

    Reply
  • Emmanuel Oguche 24 mins

    Answer to question – 1996

    Arsenal 2 – 1 Tottenham Hotspur

    Oguche Emmanuel

    [email protected]

    08068025815

    Reply
  • Faith Ade 25 mins

    Answer:- Arsene Wenger became Arsenal’s coach in the year 1996

    Prediction:- Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

    Full Name:- Faith Ade

    Email Address:- [email protected]

    Phone number: 07012623082

    Reply
  • Godswill 25 mins

    1996
    Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham
    Godswill Omiohue
    08097585864
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • Owoshuyi John Ayodele 27 mins

    Answer to question – Wenger became Arsenal coach in 1996

    Prediction – Arsenal 1 vs 3 Tottenham

    Full name – Owoshuyi John Ayodele

    Email address – [email protected]

    Telephone number – 09037526343

    Reply
  • Ufedo Agbenyo 27 mins

    Answer to que – 1996

    Prediction – Arsenal 1 – 1 Tottenham Hotspur

    Full name – Ufedo Agbenyo

    Email address – [email protected]

    Telephone number – 08026486248

    Reply
  • Adegeebo Oluwaseun 27 mins

    Answer to question – 1996

    Prediction – Arsenal 2 Tottenham 1

    Full name – Adegeebo Oluwaseun Samson

    Email address – [email protected]

    Telephone number – 09034040546

    Reply
  • Triumph Kemi 29 mins

    ANSWER: In the year 1996

    PREDICTION: Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham

    FULL NAME: Triumph Kemi

    EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]

    NUMBER: 09039021029

    Reply
  • ilegbedion Michael 32 mins

    1996
    Arsenal 2 vs Tottenham 3
    Ilegbedion Michael
    [email protected]
    0808 793 8886

    Reply
  • oyewole abiodun saheed 33 mins

    Arsenal 2 v 2 Tottenham
    oyewole abiodun saheed
    [email protected]
    08035818557

    Reply
  • Udoka uba 35 mins

    Answer : 1996 ,Arsenal 2 – 2 tothenham , .. Udoka uba , [email protected] , 08036143678

    Reply
  • Ibrahim noah 37 mins

    1996
    Arsenal 3 Tottenham 0
    Noah Ibrahim
    [email protected]
    07061983057

    Reply
  • Eze kenneth 39 mins

    1996
    Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham
    08065013041

    Reply
  • Samuel Aso 40 mins

    Answer: Wenger became Arsenal’s coach in 1996.
    Prediction: Arsenal 1- 0 Tottenham
    Name : Arua Samuel
    E-mail : [email protected]
    Tell : 08132655860

    Reply
  • Stephen Ade 40 mins

    Answer = 1996

    Prediction= Arsenal 2 – 2 Tottenham

    Name: Stephen Ade
    Email: [email protected]

    08164315990

    Reply
  • ALiyu Adamu 41 mins

    1996
    Arsenal 3 Tottenham 1
    Aliyu Adamu
    [email protected]

    Reply
  • Okoedo Sumaina 41 mins

    Answer to question – 1 October 1996

    Prediction – Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham

    Full name – Okoedo Sumaina

    Email address – [email protected]

    Telephone number – 08169403841

    Reply
  • Mutiu Ojeleye 41 mins

    Answer 1996
    Arsena 3 toteham 2
    08082345835

    Reply
  • Dapo 41 mins

    Arsenal 2-Tottenham 1

    Reply
  • ayodeji tobi paul 42 mins

    Tottenham 2 vs arsenal 1
    Ayodeji Tobi Paul
    [email protected] ymail.com
    08036246524

    Reply
  • ENESI EDWARD 42 mins

    October 1996
    Arsenal 2 v tottenham 2
    ENESI EDWARD
    [email protected]
    08099567272

    Reply
  • James Adeiza 43 mins

    answer: 1996
    prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham
    full name: James Adeiza Philip
    email:[email protected]
    phone no: 09033101848

    Reply
  • Awe Olatunde 43 mins

    Wenger became Arsenal’coach in 1996.

    Arsenal 2 – 3 Tottenham

    Name : Awe Olatunde

    E-mail : [email protected]

    Tell : 07033715053

    Reply
  • Chris Waribo 43 mins

    Answer in year 1996
    Prediction: Arsenal 1 – 0 Tottenham
    Full name: Chris Waribo,
    Email: [email protected]
    Number: 08053185781

    Reply
  • nnanyere uzoma Damina 43 mins

    Arsenal=1 =tottenham2

    Reply
  • Kelechi 44 mins

    1996
    Arsenal 1 Vs tottenham 1
    Ahiamadu kelechi
    [email protected]
    09038390941

    Reply
  • akpasu felix james 45 mins

    1996
    Arsenal 1 VS Tottenham
    [email protected]
    07068779684

    Reply
  • Tyokyaa Daniel 45 mins

    He be came arsenal manager in the year 1996,the game will end 1-3 in favour of Manchester city.

    Reply
  • nnanyere uzoma Damina 46 mins

    Arsenal 1_2 tottenham 2

    Reply
  • Asemota Frank 46 mins

    ANSWER-Arsen Wenger became Arsenal manager in the year 1996
    PREDICTION-Arsenal 2vs1 Tottenham hotspur
    FULLNAME-Asemota Frank
    [email protected]
    NUMBER-08033570082

    Reply
  • Okoro vincent 48 mins

    Quetion: 1996
    Arsenal:2 Tottenham:1
    Name:Okoro Vincent
    Email:[email protected]
    08038966444

    Reply
  • Asiegbu kelechi 49 mins

    Answer-1996
    Prediction -arsenal 2,tottenham 3
    Fullname:Asiegbu kelechi
    Phone no:08188614937

    Reply
  • Ademola ottun 52 mins

    1996
    Arsenal 0 vs Tottenham 0
    07030822205

    Reply
  • Iloghama Francis 53 mins

    ANSWER-Arsene Wenger became Arsenal f.c manager in the year 1996
    PREDICTION-Arsenal 1-2Tottenham Hotspour
    FULLNAME-Iloghama Francis
    EMAIL [email protected]
    08037594117

    Reply
  • Femi 54 mins

    ANSWER TO THE QUESTION:1996
    PREDICTION:1-1
    FULL NAME :OLORUNSHOLA OLUFEMI
    EMAIL:[email protected]
    PHONE NO:08157950357

    Reply
  • Yemisi 54 mins

    1996
    Arsenal 0 vs Tottenham 0
    08160692891

    Reply
  • AYENI TOBI ABIDEMI 59 mins

    arsenal 2 tottenham 2
    08066496645

    Reply
  • stephen 60 mins

    Arsen wenger became arsenal coach in the year 1989.arsenal 2-0 Tottenham. Stephen Udochukwu from Owerri,07030678426 e-mail stephen4real [email protected].

    Reply

