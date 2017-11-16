Arsenal vs Tottenham: Win N25,000 In Complete Sports’ Predict And Win Competition For North London Derby

Complete Sport’s Match of the Week is Saturday’s North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs at the Emirates Stadium and you stand a chance to be one of five readers who will share from our N25,000 pot of gold if you CORRECTLY PREDICT THE OUTCOME OF THE MATCH ON OUR WEBSITE. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID.
This fixture has ended 1-1 in the last three seasons but Arsenal have won the previous two before that.
This season Arsenal have won all five home games, scoring 13 times and conceding four goals. On the other hand, Tottenham have won four of their five away games, scoring 12 and conceding just three times on the road.
So, in your opinion, who will take this?
Clean up your crystal ball and tell us the result of this game. Five correct predictions of the final scoreline for the match will win N5,000 each, totalling N25,000.
To enter, scroll to the bottom of this page, answer the simple question and post your prediction with your full name, email address and telephone number.
This competition is open to www.completesportsnigeria.com readers resident in Nigeria only. Other territories will be considered for entry in future.
Deadline for submission of entry is 1.00pm Nigerian time on the match day, Saturday November 5, 2017. ONLY ENTRIES SUBMITTED ON THE WEBSITE WILL BE VALID.
If there are more than five correct predictions, there will be a ballot to pick the five lucky winners.
To make your prediction, scroll down to bottom of this page now. Good luck to you and your team.
QUESTION: In which year did Arsene Wenger become Arsenal manager?
Send your entry in the following format:
Answer to question –
Prediction –
Full name –
Email address –
Telephone number –
PLEASE NOTE: Whether you win or you don’t win, Complete Sports will NOT request you to send money or recharge card to anyone. If you receive such a request, ignore it.
Best of luck!!!
Uncover how I make $750 weekly on Facebook using never been revealed Social Media tools.
COMMENTS
Answer to question – 1996
Prediction – Arsenal 3 – 1 Tottenham Hotspur
Full name – Ali Usman
Email address – [email protected]
Telephone number – 09034459139
Wenger became Arsenal’coach in 1996.
Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham
Name : Aibinuomo Olumuyiwa
E-mail : [email protected]
Tell : 08060597869
Answer to question – 1996
Prediction – Arsenal 1 vs 1 Tottenham
Full name – Ndubuisi Ifeanyi Oscar
Email address – [email protected]
Telephone number – 07068665562
1996
Arsenal3 Tottenham1
Moshood Quadri
[email protected]
08144677790
Answer To Question: Wenger became Arsenal’s coach in 1996
Prediction: Arsenal 1-2 Tottenham
Full Name: Nissi Jerry
Email Address: [email protected]
Phone number: 08105417580
Answer to question – 1996
Arsenal 2 – 1 Tottenham Hotspur
Oguche Emmanuel
[email protected]
08068025815
Answer:- Arsene Wenger became Arsenal’s coach in the year 1996
Prediction:- Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham
Full Name:- Faith Ade
Email Address:- [email protected]
Phone number: 07012623082
1996
Arsenal 0-1 Tottenham
Godswill Omiohue
08097585864
[email protected]
Answer to question – Wenger became Arsenal coach in 1996
Prediction – Arsenal 1 vs 3 Tottenham
Full name – Owoshuyi John Ayodele
Email address – [email protected]
Telephone number – 09037526343
Answer to que – 1996
Prediction – Arsenal 1 – 1 Tottenham Hotspur
Full name – Ufedo Agbenyo
Email address – [email protected]
Telephone number – 08026486248
Answer to question – 1996
Prediction – Arsenal 2 Tottenham 1
Full name – Adegeebo Oluwaseun Samson
Email address – [email protected]
Telephone number – 09034040546
ANSWER: In the year 1996
PREDICTION: Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham
FULL NAME: Triumph Kemi
EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
NUMBER: 09039021029
1996
Arsenal 2 vs Tottenham 3
Ilegbedion Michael
[email protected]
0808 793 8886
Arsenal 2 v 2 Tottenham
oyewole abiodun saheed
[email protected]
08035818557
Answer : 1996 ,Arsenal 2 – 2 tothenham , .. Udoka uba , [email protected] , 08036143678
1996
Arsenal 3 Tottenham 0
Noah Ibrahim
[email protected]
07061983057
1996
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham
08065013041
Answer: Wenger became Arsenal’s coach in 1996.
Prediction: Arsenal 1- 0 Tottenham
Name : Arua Samuel
E-mail : [email protected]
Tell : 08132655860
Answer = 1996
Prediction= Arsenal 2 – 2 Tottenham
Name: Stephen Ade
Email: [email protected]
08164315990
1996
Arsenal 3 Tottenham 1
Aliyu Adamu
[email protected]
Answer to question – 1 October 1996
Prediction – Arsenal 1-0 Tottenham
Full name – Okoedo Sumaina
Email address – [email protected]
Telephone number – 08169403841
Answer 1996
Arsena 3 toteham 2
08082345835
Arsenal 2-Tottenham 1
Tottenham 2 vs arsenal 1
Ayodeji Tobi Paul
[email protected] ymail.com
08036246524
October 1996
Arsenal 2 v tottenham 2
ENESI EDWARD
[email protected]
08099567272
answer: 1996
prediction: Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham
full name: James Adeiza Philip
email:[email protected]
phone no: 09033101848
Wenger became Arsenal’coach in 1996.
Arsenal 2 – 3 Tottenham
Name : Awe Olatunde
E-mail : [email protected]
Tell : 07033715053
Answer in year 1996
Prediction: Arsenal 1 – 0 Tottenham
Full name: Chris Waribo,
Email: [email protected]
Number: 08053185781
Arsenal=1 =tottenham2
1996
Arsenal 1 Vs tottenham 1
Ahiamadu kelechi
[email protected]
09038390941
1996
Arsenal 1 VS Tottenham
[email protected]
07068779684
He be came arsenal manager in the year 1996,the game will end 1-3 in favour of Manchester city.
Arsenal 1_2 tottenham 2
ANSWER-Arsen Wenger became Arsenal manager in the year 1996
PREDICTION-Arsenal 2vs1 Tottenham hotspur
FULLNAME-Asemota Frank
[email protected]
NUMBER-08033570082
Quetion: 1996
Arsenal:2 Tottenham:1
Name:Okoro Vincent
Email:[email protected]
08038966444
Answer-1996
Prediction -arsenal 2,tottenham 3
Fullname:Asiegbu kelechi
Phone no:08188614937
1996
Arsenal 0 vs Tottenham 0
07030822205
ANSWER-Arsene Wenger became Arsenal f.c manager in the year 1996
PREDICTION-Arsenal 1-2Tottenham Hotspour
FULLNAME-Iloghama Francis
EMAIL [email protected]
08037594117
ANSWER TO THE QUESTION:1996
PREDICTION:1-1
FULL NAME :OLORUNSHOLA OLUFEMI
EMAIL:[email protected]
PHONE NO:08157950357
1996
Arsenal 0 vs Tottenham 0
08160692891
arsenal 2 tottenham 2
08066496645
Arsen wenger became arsenal coach in the year 1989.arsenal 2-0 Tottenham. Stephen Udochukwu from Owerri,07030678426 e-mail stephen4real [email protected].