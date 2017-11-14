Arsenal Wish Iwobi Good Luck As Nigeria Clash With Argentina Today

By James Agberebi:

Premier League side, Arsenal, have sent a good luck message to their Nigerian forward, Alex Iwobi, who is expected to feature for the Super Eagles against Argentina in an international friendly game today ( Tuesday ).

The Super Eagles will lock horns with Argentina in Krasnodar, Russia, after both teams secured qualification for next year’s World Cup.

Iwobi was instrumental for the Eagles’s successful campaign for the sole 2018 World Cup ticket in the African qualifying Group B following his goal against Zambia in a 1-0 win in Uyo in their fifth group game last month.

The 21-year-old was also on target on matchday one in Ndola which the Eagles won 2-1.

He featured against Algeria last week Friday in their final Group B qualifying match which ended 1-1 in Constantine.

“Good luck against Argentina later, Alex Iwobi,” Arsenal wrote on their verified Twitter handle.

