Arsenal’s Youngster Nelson: Iwobi Has Helped Me Settle Into Arsenal Senior Squad

Arsenal youngster, Reiss Nelson, says Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi is one of the few senior players who have helped him quickly settle since his promotion to the senior squad.

The 17-year-old was impressive during pre-season and went on to make his senior debut in the Community Shield win against Chelsea and also going on to make more five appearances so far this season.

Nelson revealed that making the move from Arsenal’s youth system to the first-team training centre at London Colney was a shock – but he has not lacked assistance.

“It was different coming from Hale End to London Colney. The coaching is so much different and the environment – you’ve got loads of first team players and world class players there,” Nelson told Arsenal’s official website.

“Alex Iwobi has really helped me. He’s always making jokes and seeing I’m okay.

“(Alexandre) Lacazette as well is a nice guy.

“[Mesut] Ozil, Hector [Bellerin] as well – those are the boys, all the boys really, that have taken me in as a person and a footballer as well.”

Yet to make his Premier League debut but has featured in all Arsenal’s Europa League ties and in the EFL Cup,t he England Under-19 international has been shocked at his rapid progress.

“It’s a dream come true to see fans wearing Nelson 61 on the back. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of and now seeing it with my own eyes is amazing.

“This season I wanted to start off as a young player that’s developing, get into the Under-23 squad, let alone pushing to be a first team player and in and around the first team. Everything has come so fast and I’m very grateful. Now I want to push on, keep pushing – hopefully I get a first team spot in the next few years.

“I’ve spoken to the boss a lot of times, he said for this early stage it’s about development – I’m still young – so I need to get to grips with defending and hopefully when I’m older and more mature I think I can move further up the field and show everyone what I’ve got.”

The forward stated that his ambition is to win trophies and also be the best player in the world.

He said:”I want to win trophies and I want to be the best player in the world. I think I’ve got to give my all and my family are really important to that – always making me better myself, making me improve.”

Nelson is expected to be in action for Arsenal against Red Star Belgrade on matchday four in the Europa League on Thursday.

