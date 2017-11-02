Ashley Young Back In England Squad After Four Years But No Place For Arsenal Stars

Manchester United’s Ashley Young has been called up to the England squad for the first time since September 2013 but Arsene Wenger’s cosmopolitanisn ensures there’s no Arsenal player in the team for the friendly matches against Germany and Brazil this month.

Midfielders Jack Wilshere and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been left out, while uncapped trio Tammy Abraham, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joe Gomez have been included.

United centre-back Chris Smalling also misses out, but Danny Rose is back after recovering fitness following a long-term knee injury.

Harry Winks keeps his place alongside five Tottenham team-mates: Rose, Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier and Eric Dier.

England face world champions Germany on November 10 before meeting Brazil four days later.

England squad in full:

Jack Butland (Stoke City), Joe Hart (West Ham), Jordan Pickford (Everton); Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ashley Young (Manchester United); Dele Alli (Tottenham), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Crystal Palace), Harry Winks (Tottenham); Tammy Abraham (Swansea City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).

