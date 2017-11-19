Atletico Madrid 0-0 Real Madrid: Simeone Defends Under-fire Griezmann

Atletico Madrid played out a goalless draw against city rivals Real Madrid on Saturday evening but manager Diego Simeone has come to the defence of striker Antoine Griezmann after the Frenchman was booed by his club fans during the game.

Griezmann has not been in his scoring elements this season and was again anonymous in the derby stalemate at Wanda Metropolitano.

The France international has been fingered for Atletico’s scoring woes – netting only twice in 10 league games – and was jeered by the home supporters before he was pulled off in the 76th-minute.

Simeone refused to criticise the attacker, although he dropped hints that the 26-year-old may be seeking a move away from the club.

“I have been taught that those who are in my family, I am with them to the death. And I will not change now,” Simeone said after the match.

“Things within your family are resolved within the family. I’m with my family, while they are still there.”

Simeone praised his team’s start to the game but admitted they allowed anxiety to creep into their game as they didn’t score an early goal.

“The first 30 minutes were very good,” he said.

“It is true that the team has anxiety. We are at a time when we do not have the easy goal, but I will take the first 30 minutes.

“We played a good game against a very strong opponent. We could have won and we have could have lost and that is the beauty of the game.”

