Atletico Madrid Boss: Re-signing Costa From Chelsea Will Be Complicated, But We’re Hopeful

0

Atletico Madrid Boss: Re-signing Costa From Chelsea Will Be Complicated, But We’re Hopeful

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo is optimistic Diego Costa will rejoin the club possibly next year but admits that it will be a complicated piece of business.

Costa is holidaying in his native Brazil having been told by manager Antonio Conte he has no future at the club and has been linked with a move back to Atletico, with whom he won La Liga in 2014 before joining Chelsea.

Atletico are not allowed to field a player until January 1, 2018 due to a FIFA transfer ban, meaning Costa will have to play the first half of the season elsewhere before switching to the capital.

The Atletico chief told Spanish media outlet Cadena Ser: “He has a contract with another club, it’s a complicated matter.

“We are taking things calmly. But as long as Chelsea do not agree to his transfer, Costa will be a Chelsea player.”

Asked if he was pessimistic or optimistic on agreeing a deal, he added: “I am always optimistic. On holiday it is normal to get a little fat but I understand Costa is a professional.”

The transfer window closes on Thursday night across Europe.

Related posts:

  1. Fabregas, Costa Tipped To Inspire Chelsea
  2. Costa Set To Drag Chelsea To Court
  3. Conte: Costa’s Chelsea Exit Was Decided In January
  4. Costa: Chelsea Treating Me Like A Criminal, Won’t Let Me Join Atletico
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *