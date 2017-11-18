Atletico, Real Madrid Fall Further Behind Barcelona After Derby Draw

Atletico Madrid were forced to a 0-0 draw by champions Real Madrid in the first Madrid derby of the season in the Spanish LaLiga at the Wanda Metropolitano, new home ground of Atletico, on Saturday night.

Both teams needed to win to keep pace with Barcelona but could not break the deadlock hence had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Following the draw, Atletico are fourth in the table on 24 points after 12 league games.

Madrid are also on 24 points from the same number of games played but are third based on superior goals difference over their city rivals.

With the stalemate, both Atletico and Madrid are now 10 points behind Barcelona who defeated Leganes 3-0 away on Saturday.

Valencia, who are second on 27 points, can cut Barcelona’s lead at the top to four points if they beat Espanyol away on Sunday.

 

