ABOVE AVERAGE!: Super Eagles Scorecard Vs Cameroon In Yaounde

Completesportsnigeria.com‘s DAVID MESHIOYE rates the individual performance of the Super Eagles players in Monday’s second leg of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers double header against Cameroon in Yaounde . The Indomitable Lions who lost the first leg 4-0 in Uyo forced the gallant Nigerian side to 1-1 draw.

IKECHUKWU EZENWA: He did a clean job in the first half of the encounter, dealing with crosses and aerial balls with all confidence. Ezenwa communicated well with Troost and Balogun and that effectively kept the Cameroonians at bay until his inexperience came into play when he gifted The Indomitable Lions a penalty in the 64th minute. Rating 7/10

ELDERSON ECHIEJILE: The Sivasspor and Super Eagles defender has continued to be a shadow of his former self. He struggled to keep the ball throughout the match. Leon Balogun was effective in covering him up on many occasions. Elderson failed to link-up well with Moses Simon on the flanks and thereby slowed down Nigeria’s attack from the left-wing. Rating 5/10

LEON BALOGUN: The Mainz 05 strongman was a delight to watch after his initial lethargic start which may be due to the slight knock he carried into the match from the first leg in Uyo, He combined well with Troost Ekong despite getting into the referee’s book and will continue to keep his place in the team barring any injury. Rating 7/10

WILLIAM TROOST-EKONG: Troost-Ekong once again showed why he would remain Coach Gernot Rohr’s number 1 choice in the heart of Super Eagles defense. The Bursaspor defender cleared his lines well, and as usual, combined well with Leon Balogun to keep Aboubakar at bay.bRating 7/10

SHEHU ABDULAHI: He came under severe pressure after Christian Basagog was introduced by Coach Hugo Broos. He should be commended for his hard work in the heart of Super Eagles defense. Little wonder why Ado Den Haag right full back Tyronne Ebuehi may experience a long spell on the bench as long as Shehu is fit. Rating 6/10

ONAZI OGENYI: Cameroon had a torrid time trying to deal with Onazi who effectively anchored Super Eagles midfield. He did the dirty job and was lucky to bag only yellow card in the first half. His tackles earned him a yellow card and had to be replaced by Oghenekaro Etebo in the 87th minutes.Rating 6/10

JOHN OBI MIKEL: Mikel did demonstrate why he remains the main heartbeat of Super Eagles with deft touches, accurate passes and more importantly, his leadership role in the team. The Super Eagles skipper mixed hard work with versatility full vision to keep the Camerounian midfielders at bay. He was cheered on by Nigerian and Camerounian fans when he was replaced by Mikel Agu in the 65th minutes.Rating 7/10

WILFRED NDIDI: His presence was felt in the midfield, breaking down dangerous moves from the Lions. The Leicester City defensive midfielder stood as a rock in-front of back four leaving Mikel Obi to have a free role and link up with the attackers. He showed grit and his wealth of experience helped slow down the pace of the game after Cameroun’s equalizer. Rating 7/10

VICTOR MOSES: The Chelsea strongman once again showed why he would continue to be an integral part of the team. He was a constant threat to the Cameroonian defence and his volley led to goalmouth melee which unsettled the Indomitable Lions defense which saw Moses Simon making hay for Nigeria’s only goal of the match. Rating 7/10

MOSES SIMON: Adjudged as Nigeria’s best player on the pitch following footwork which unsettled Cameroon defenders. He was a thorn in the flesh of Fai Collins and Leuko Tchaha with his dribbling runs on the flanks. He should be commended for his volley which caught goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa napping to give Nigeria the lead in the 30th minute. Rating 8/10

ODION IGHALO: Always a threat to Indomitable Lions defence and almost got his name on the scoresheet when his dribbling runs caught Teikeu Adolph napping, only for his shot to go over the bar. He was replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho in the 79th minutes as Eagles struggled to hold the ball. Rating 7/10

SUBS:

KELECHI IHEANACHO: He came in for Odion Ighalo in the 79th minute as Nigeria struggled to keep the ball. The Leicester City striker barely had any impact on the game as he continued to chase the ball as Nigeria battled to contain late pressure from The Indomitable Lions. Rating 5/10

OGHENEKARO ETEBO: Having dropped to third in the pecking order of Super Eagles’ midfielders, the FC Fiarense player came into the game for Onazi Ogenyi, but ended up chasing balls as Nigeria struggled hard to soak intense pressure from Cameroon. Rating 5/10

MIKEL AGU: The Bursaspor FC of Turkey midfielder did his best but barely anchored Nigeria’s midfield after he replaced a tired Mikel Obi. He was a delight to watch in the first leg, but could not assert his authority in the midfield as pressure mounted on Nigeria. Rating 5/10