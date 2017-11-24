Awaziem In Nantes Squad For Rennes Clash, Set For His 11th Ligue 1 Game

By James Agberebi: Super Eagles defender, Chidozie Awaziem, is in line to make his 11th French Ligue 1 appearance for Nantes when they travel away to face Rennes on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com report’s.

Since joining Claudio Ranieri’s Nante’s on loan from FC Porto in the summer, he has been a regular, featuring in 10 of the side’s 13 league games so far this season.

In the list of players released on Friday on the club’s verified Twitter handle, for the trip to Rennes, Awaziem was included in the 21-man squad.

Nantes currently occupy 5th on 23 points in the French topflight league table.

Awaziem who has one goal so far in the league this campaign, was in action for the Super Eagles in the 4-2 comeback win against Argentina in an international friendly match in Krasnodar, Russia on November 14.

