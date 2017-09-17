Awoniyi Scores In Mouscron Defeat To Olayinka’s Zulte-Waregem

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria youth international Taiwo Awoniyi was on target for 10-man Royal Excel Mouscron but it was not enough as they lost 2-1 away to Zulte-Waregem in the Belgian Jupiler League clash on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com report’s.

In action for Zulte-Waregem was Nigerian striker Peter Olayinka who played the full 90 minutes.

Awoniyi who joined Mouscron on loan from Liverpool in the last transfer window, opened scoring in the 15th minute.

It was his second goal after five Belgian Jupiler League appearances for Mouscron so far this season.

In the 47th minute Zulte-Waregem equalised through Aaron Leya Iseka to make it 1-1.

Zulte-Waregem then took the lead in the 65th minute, thanks to Sandy Walsh.

With 14 minutes left, Mouscron were reduced to 10 men following Christopher Diedhiou’s straight red card.

The defeat leaves Mouscron fifth on 13 points, five points behind leaders Club Brugge (18 points) in the 16-team Belgian Jupiler League.