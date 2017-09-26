Azeez Delighted To End Goal Drought In Lugo Win Vs Barcelona

Nigerian midfielder Ramon Azeez is delighted to have scored his first LaLiga 123 (Spanish second division) goal of the campaign for Lugo who defeated Barcelona B to a 2-1 away on Monday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Azeez headed in a 54th minute goal before Lugo got the winner.

The goal ended Azeez’s 36-game goal drought in the Spanish Segunda. He last scored a goal in the division over a year ago against Rayo Vallecano in the colours of Almeria.

“GRANDE CHAVALES +3 #FORZALUGO Big 3 points #FORZALUGO,” Azeez, who was in the Super Eagles squad to the 2014 World Cup, wrote on Instagram.

Lugo are currently seventh in the Spanish Segunda division table with 10 points from six games.

