Azeez Happy To Score His Second Goal Of Season For Lugo Vs Oviedo

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian midfielder, Ramon Azeez, is delighted to have scored his second goal of the Spanish Segunda season for Lugo who lost 3-2 to Real Oviedo, but said his side deserved a point from the five goal thriller.

Ramon who started all 13 games for Lugo so far this term last scored a goal for Lugo in September, in their 2-1 win over Barcelona II.

The defeat ended a four game unbeaten run by Lugo, and Azeez who joined the Anxo Carro outfit on a free in the summer, also hopes Lugo will improve when they take on Numancia in a Spanish second tier game next Sunday

Azeez told Completesportsnigeria.com: “We would have been happier to leave with a point on the day because I think we deserved it,” Azeez told Completesportsnigeria.com after his side’s fourth defeat of the season.‎

“We were unlucky not to have won.

“We must fight game after game because we have a good chance to be promoted to the La Liga,” he added.

Cristian Herrera opened the scoring for the visitors, Lugo 11 minutes into the game before Saul Berjon levelled proceedings from the penalty spot to level scores for Real Oviedo in the 51st minute.

Miguel Linares gave the Real Oviedo the lead three minutes later before calmly restored parity to his side in the 61st minute with a cool finish in the box.

