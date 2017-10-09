Babalade: Super Eagles Defence Is Weak Link, Need New Left-Back

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles defender Ajibade Babalade has urged the technical crew of the national team to scout for more defensive players before the 2018 World Cup particularly in the left-back position, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

Anorthosis defender Shehu Abdullahi was the Man of the Match in Nigeria’s crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Zambia as his assist led to Alex Iwobi’s goal that ultimately qualified Nigeria for the World Cup.

“We need some left- backs for competition with Elderson Echiejile. That was the weak link in the team during the qualifiers,” Babalade noted.

“The right-back Abdullahi was impressive against Zambia and the central defenders too, but these guys need good alternatives.

“At the World Cup, they’ll face tougher opponents and steps must be taken to ensure the team is improved. I hope some players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) get to impress in friendlies expected to be played before then,” ‘Kunde’ as the former Shooting Stars of Ibadan is affectionately called during his playing days concluded.

