Babalade: Super Eagles Must Conquer Fear Of Cameroon

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles defender Ajibade Babalade believes a Nigeria win against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers in September will redeem the pride of Nigeria and conquer the fear factor the Eagles seemingly have facing the African champions, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

“After the recent disappointments of not qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations and how we’ve started in the qualifiers for the 2019 AFCON, not qualifying for Russia 2018 will be criminal,” Babalade who faced the Lions in the third place match of the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal which Nigeria won said.

“The ultimate goal is qualification for the World Cup next year but it is also crucial that this mental block that is Cameroon is dealt with.

“We have to stop what seems like the fear of Cameroon. We have to get good results over two legs.”

Nigeria lead Russia 2018 Africa qualifying Group B with six points from two games, while Cameroon are second fours points adrift.

The Super Eagles host Cameroon in Uyo on Friday while the Lions host the return leg three days later in Yaounde.