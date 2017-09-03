Babangida: Eagles Must Adopt Safety First Approach Vs Cameroon In Yaounde

By James Agberebi:

Former Nigeria international, Tijani Babangida has advised the Super Eagles to adopt a cautious approach in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers second leg match against Cameroon in Yaoundé on Monday., Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Eagles blew away Cameroon with aresounding 4-0 win in the first leg played in Uyo on Friday to secure their third straight win of the World Cup qualifying Group B.

The win saw the Eagles earn nine points after three games while Cameroon are third on two points.

In a chat with Completesportsnigeria.com, Babangida who was in the Super Eagles side that lost on penalties to Cameroon in the final of the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations in Lagos, advised Gernot Rohr’s team to be patient in their approach to the match.

“My advice to the Super Eagles is that they should be patient,” Babangida said.

“In the first leg, it was Cameroon in the first 10 minutes of the game, but the Eagles kept calm and warmed themselves into the game.

“So in Yaoundé, I would want them to sit back and watch what Cameroon have to offer before making their move.”

Following Zambia’s 3-1 home win against Algeria on Saturday, the Atlanta 1996 Olympic gold medal winner urged the Eagles to focus on their own games and not bother about how other teams in the group are faring.

He added:”No team must be underrated because teams are improving. Who says Zambia cannot go to Algeria and get a win? But my advice to the Eagles is that they must not worry about what the other teams are doing, rather they should focus on their own games.”