Babangida: Eagles Shouldn’t Be Intimidated By Boastful Zambia Coach

By Bamidele Boluwaji: Former Nigeria winger, Tijani Babangida has advised the Super Eagles not to be intimidated by Zambia Coach Wedson Nyirenda’s constant boasting that he has what it takes to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Uyo on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. ‎

Babangida who was in the Super Eagles squad to the 1998 FIFA World Cup in France says Nigeria has a better team to win the match if the players remain focused and play as a team on Saturday.

The ex-international believes that if the Super Eagles can beat highly rated Cameroon 4-0, the Zambians will not be different.

“Let me tell you first that I am happy with what the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is doing with the team, he has been able to bring stability and every player is ready to play which is enough motivation for the players ” the former Ajax Amsterdam of Holland star told Completesportsnigeria.com

“I have read a lot about the match and what the Zambian coach has been saying, but I want to advise our players that they should not be intimidated. We are better than them in anyway, and with the calibre of players we have in the Super Eagles, I am confident that Nigeria will win.

“Our players should just remain focused, play as a team and utilize every opportunity they have in the match.

“They did it against Cameroon and I am sure they will do it against Zambia as well. We should all support them and believe in them.

“We have a good team that can feature in the World Cup next year and I believe they will get the ticket.”

Nigeria go into the Saturday’s match with 10 points, three better than Zambia who are on seven points. Nigeria need an outright win in Uyo amass an unassailable 13 point and pick the Group B ticket ‎which will make the last matchday-six games mere formalities. Any other result in Uyo will prolong the two-horse to the last day of the group when Algeria host Nigeria and Zambia host Cameroon .

Algeria and Cameroon are clearly out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup race and will only be playing ‎for their respective national prides on the last day of Group B.

