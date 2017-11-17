Babangida Warns Super Eagles Against Complacency Amidst Fine Run

By Adeboye Amosu:

Former Super Eagles winger, Tijani Babangida, has warned the team to keep their feet on the ground despite a successful World Cup qualifying campaign and their impressive friendly win against Argentina, Completesportsnigeria. com.‎

The three- time African champions finished top of a tough qualifying group that included African champions Cameroon, Zambia and the dreaded Desert Foxes of Algeria, recording four wins and two draws.

Tuesday’s impressive 4-2 win against former world champions Argentina has also further raised the hope of the supporters that the team could go on to produce a memorable outing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

But Babangida who was part of the Super Eagles team that played at the 1998 World Cup in France has called on the team to remain humble and not put too much pressure

on themselves by being complacent .

“It’s important that the team remain focused in the months leading to the World Cup,” the former Ajax winger told Completesportsnigeria. com.

“It’s good that the confidence level in the team is high at the moment. That’s what you get when you qualify easily from a tough group which has Cameroon, Zambia and Algeria.

“But it’s important not to get carried away with this little achievement. The World Cup is a big competition, and I hope the technical crew will help keep things in check.”

