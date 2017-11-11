By James Agberebi: Despite failing to secure the Russia 2018 World Cup ticket, Bafana Bafana of South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has insisted that already qualified Nigeria and Senegal are not superior to his team.
Senegal confirmed their qualification after defeating South Africa 2-0 in Polokwane on Friday, while Nigeria had booked their spot after pipping Zambia 1-0 in Uyo on October 7.
But in his post-match reaction, Baxter posited that as long as the right things are put in place, South Africa can match the best teams on the continent.
“The Senegalese team going to Russia, are they so much better than us? I don’t think so,” Baxter told SuperSport after the game against Senegal.
“Maybe I’m being blue eyed but I don’t think Senegal or even Nigeria were much better than us.
“They may have bigger household names but I do think with the right sort of application of players, the co-operation between everybody in South Africa, we could still keep moving forward.”
South Africa’s attention will now shift to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
In their first Group E qualifier against Nigeria on June 10 this year, South Africa won 2-0 in Uyo.
