Bale: I May Celebrate If I Score Against Tottenham

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has forewarned his former club Tottenham Hotspur that he may celebrate a winning goal against them in the Champions League if he scores against them.

Both sides will clash on 17 October at the Santiago Bernabeu on Match Day 3.

Bale has won three Champions League trophies since his departure from Spurs in 2013.

“I scored against Spurs in a pre-season game a couple of years ago and I didn’t really celebrate then,” Bale told the Daily Mail.

“I suppose it depends on how you feel on the day. If it’s a 91st-minute winner, can you control yourself? That’s the question.”

Madrid however begin their Champions League defence at home to APOEL on Wednesday seeking to win the competition for the 13th time in their history.

“I was in a meeting when the draw was made and my phone was going off constantly and I thought, ‘something’s happened,'” Bale said.

Bale recalled his last outing when he played in a fixture between the clubs as a Spurs’ player.

“I remember playing against Real Madrid when I was still at Tottenham and ‘Crouchy’ [Peter Crouch] being sent off after only 15 minutes and that killed the game for us.

“All my friends are still Tottenham fans. That is their team in the Premier League and I will certainly have a lot of ticket requests,” Bale added.