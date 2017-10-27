Balogun Back Fit After Cheek Bone Injury, Named In Mainz Squad Vs Frankfurt

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has been named on the substitute bench for Mainz ahead of their Bundesliga home game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday after recovering from a fractured cheek bone.

Balogun’s inclusion on the substitute bench was confirmed on Mainz’s verified Twitter handle.

Balogun went off against Schalke 04 last week Friday on 79 minute after injuring his cheek bone.

He underwent a successful surgery the following day to correct the fracture.

Balogun’s quick recovery will be good news to the Super Eagles coaching crew ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Algeria on November 10.

