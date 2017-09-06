Balogun Hails Moses’ Back-To-Back CAF Best Eleven Feat

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles defender, Leon Balogun, has congratulated national teammate Victor Moses for making CAF Best Eleven back-to-back following his inclusion in the CAF 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers matchday-4 team, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Balogun and Moses,along with like Zambia’s Stoppila Sunzu, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane of Senegal made the CAF Best Eleven for their impressive performances for their respective countries on matchday four of the World Cup qualifiers.

In the matchday three Best Eeven list published by CAF on Monday, Victor Moses, Leon Balogun and Wilfred Ndidi made the cut.

Reacting to the latest list, Balogun took to his verified Twitter handle to salute Nigeria team mate the Chelsea wing-back for getting picked the second consecutive time.

“Congrats for getting nominated back-to-back brother Victor Moses,” Balogun tweets.

Balogun and Moses will look continue their sterling showing for Nigeria for the Eagles when they entertain Zambia on matchday five in Uyo on October 7.

The Eagles are top of Group B on 10 points while Zambia have seven points and are second.

Cameroon and Algeria who are already out of the race to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup have three points and one point respectively are in third and fourth positions respectively.