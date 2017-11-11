Balogun Happy To Captain Super Eagles Against Algeria

By Adeboye Amosu: FSV Mainz defender, Leon Balogun, is in cloud nine after putting on the captaincy arm band for the first time in Nigeria’s 1-1draw against Algeria in Constantine on Friday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The central defender led the Super Eagles for the first time in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying fixture, with skipper of the side, John Obi Mikel rested for the game.

“Proud to have captained my country today (Friday) and remain unbeaten at @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers. The road to Russia was an exciting and even more successful one. I dedicate this achievement to our teammate @Carl_Ikeme who started this journey with us. This one’s for you bro,” Balogun wrote on his Twitter handle.

Balogun also congratulates Hull City left-back Ola Aina for making his full debut for the country and John Ogu for scoring his maiden goal for the country.

“Congrats to @Aina2Ola (Ola Aina) for making his full international debut. You did great brother. More to come#BallStoner. And special congrats [email protected] (John Ogu) who’s been waiting for his chance so patiently. You deserved every minute today and I’m happy you rewarded yourself with that goal. ”

The big defender made his debut for Nigeria in March 2014 in a friendly against Mexico.

