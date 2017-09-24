By Hanifat Mustapha:

Super Eagles and Mainz 05 defender, Leon Balogun, has wished the home-based Super Sagles all the best as they play against Ghana in the final of the West AfricaFootball Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations this evening (Sunday), Completesportsnigeria.com repotts.‎

The 29 year old took to his Twitter handle in the early hours of Sunday to wish coach Salisu Yusu’s team the best of luck.

“Good luck @NG_SuperEagles in the #WAFU Cup 2017 final 2nite.. Best jollof rice from us, show them that we are the better ballers as well,” Balogun tweeted.

Nigeria was held to 0-0 draw by Mali and Guinea in the group stage of the tournament before their last Group A game win against Ghana which handed them a ticket to the semi finals.

Nigeria triumphed in the semi-final game, edging Benin Republic 1-o, with a goal from Rabiu Ali.

