By Hanifat Mustapha:
Super Eagles and Mainz 05 defender, Leon Balogun, has wished the home-based Super Sagles all the best as they play against Ghana in the final of the West AfricaFootball Union (WAFU) Cup of Nations this evening (Sunday), Completesportsnigeria.com repotts.
The 29 year old took to his Twitter handle in the early hours of Sunday to wish coach Salisu Yusu’s team the best of luck.
“Good luck @NG_SuperEagles in the #WAFU Cup 2017 final 2nite.. Best jollof rice from us, show them that we are the better ballers as well,” Balogun tweeted.
Nigeria was held to 0-0 draw by Mali and Guinea in the group stage of the tournament before their last Group A game win against Ghana which handed them a ticket to the semi finals.
Nigeria triumphed in the semi-final game, edging Benin Republic 1-o, with a goal from Rabiu Ali.
Read Also: Nigeria, Ghana Rekindle Bitter Rivalry In WAFU Cup Final
