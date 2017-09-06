Balogun, Moses, Mane, Zambia’s Sunzu Make World Cup Qualifiers Best XI

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles pair Victor Moses and Leon Balogun have been included in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) team of matchday four of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Both players were massive for the Eagles in their 1-1 away draw against Cameroon on Monday in Yaounde which took the Eagles to 10 points and kept them well on top in Group B.

While Balogun was a warrior in the Eagles defence, Moses tormented the Cameroonian backline but was unfortunate not to crown his effort with a goal.

The two players alongside Wilfred Ndidi, were also included in the CAF best eleven for matchday three.

Also in the best eleven are Zambia’s defender Stoppila Sunzu, Ghana’s midfielder Thomas Partey, Mohamed Salah of Egypt and goalkeeper Denis Onyango of Uganda.

Others are Ahmed Hegazy of Egypt, Tunisia’s Naim Sliti, Burkina Faso’s Alain Traore, Sadio Mane of Senegal and Cape Verde’s Garry Rodriguez.

The best XI is in a 3-4-3 formation with Balogun the left centre-back and Moses the right wing-back, the positiin he plays for Chelsea.

The Super Eagles’ next qualifier is on matchday five against Zambia in Uyo on October 7.

CAF 2018 World Cup Qualifier Matchday 4 Best XI:

Goalkeeper

Denis Onyango (Uganda)

Defenders

Leon Balogun (Nigeria)

Stoppila Sunzu (Zambia)

Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt)

Midfielders

Sadio Mane (Senegal)

Victor Moses (Nigeria)

Naim Sliti (Tunisia)

Thomas Partey (Ghana)

Attackers

Alain Traore (Burkina Faso)

Garry Rodriguez (Cape Verde)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)