Balogun Rallies Nigerians To Vote For Victor Moses As BBC African Footballer Of The Year

By Kayode Ogundare:

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has called on football loving Nigerians to get behind compatriot and national teammate Victor Moses to win the 2017 BBC African Footballer of the Year award for.

The Chelsea star made the final shortlist of five alongside Pierre Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund & Gabon); Naby Keita (RB Leipzig & Guinea); Sadio Mane (Liverpool & Senegal) as well as Mohammed Sallah (Liverpool & Egypt).

Moses is attempting to become the first Nigerian player since Austin Okocha in 2004 to win the award and Balogun, who plays for Mainz in the German Bundesliga, has taken to Social Media to rally Nigerians to make it possible.

On his twitter handle @LeonBalogun, he tweeted:

“Nigeria, it’s time to vote. This award can only go to our brother & outstanding baller @VictorMoses – no excuses! Make sure he gets what he deserves – African Footballer of the Year 2017 must be our very own”

Balogun captained the Super Eagles in last Friday’s Matchday 6 2018 World Cup Qualifying game against Algeria which ended 1-1 at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui in Constantine. Moses, recuperating from an injury, missed the game.

Both Balogun and Moses were included by the Confederation of African Football ( CAF) in the list of best XI players of the Africa World Cup 2018 Qualifiers as Nigeria picked one of the tickets to the World Cup in Russia.

