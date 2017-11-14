Balogun Relishes Eagles’ Sensational Comeback Win Vs Argentina

By Hanifat Mustapha:

Super Eagles and Mainz 05 defender, Leon Balogun, has expressed his excitement over the Nigerian team’s sensational comeback win against La Albiceleste of Argentina in their Tuesday’s international friendly match in Russia, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nigeria came back from 2-0 down to confound the Argentines 4-2 in the highly anticipated friendly clash.

Balogun took to his Twitter handle after the game to celebarate the Super Eagles’ massive win.

“What a sensational way to start

World Cup preparation, and once more we’ve showed that our team spirit is key. Together we stand, divided we fall. I’m proud to be part of this team,” Balogun tweeted.

“Algeria on Friday was solid already. But today is kind of historical. Coming back like this from a 0-2 Vs Argentina.

“Considering the fact that we played like that for the first time makes it even greater!! Up up Super eagles, up up Nigeria.”

