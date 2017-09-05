Balogun Thanks Nigerians As Commendations Pour In For His Sterling Showings Vs Cameroon

By Johnny Edward:

FSV Mainz defender, Leon Balogun is overwhelmed by the massive love and support he has received in the wake of his outstanding performance for the Super Eagles in the two legged clash against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Balogun returned from an injury that kept him out of the Super Eagles last two games to bolster the defence line against the such that one of his Twitter fans offered to help him massage his body after a peerless performance against Cameroon in the first leg in Uyo.

He tweeted after the game: “The way you’re showing me love is on another level. Don’t even know what to say – I’m overwhelmed, touched. THANK YOU Nigeria.

“And to all the Nigerians showing me love for what I do, I wanna say a MASSIVE thank you. It really means a lot to me – you’re something else.”

Meanwhile, one of Balogun’s followers on Twitter Susan Jide has called out Mainz defender Leon Balogun to help her out on her project defence Twitter fan calls out Balogun for Project ‘defence’.