Barcelona Boss: We’re Prepared To Sign Countinho In January

Barcelona are confident they can sign Liverpool playmaker Philppe Coutinho in January after missing out on the Brazilian in the summer.

Bids of up to €100m were rejected by Liverpool as Barcelona chased the Brazil star up until transfer deadline day.

But Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo reported on Wednesday that Coutinho has an agreement with Liverpool that will allow him to leave Anfield in January.

“We are financially prepared to sign Coutinho or any other player in January,” Barcelona Chief Executive Officer Oscar Grau said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“What we want is to have the most competitive squad possible. We will look at [signing players], even if there aren’t any sales.

“The club will remain sustainable, we don’t want losses and we have to continue to look for ways to generate income.”

