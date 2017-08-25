Barcelona Confirm €105m Dembele Signing, Set €400m Buyout Clause

LaLiga giants have confirmed the signing of Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund.

“Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé for 105 million euros plus add-ons,” the Catalans announced on their official website on Friday.

“The player will sign a five-year contract and his buy-out clause is set at 400 million euros.

“Dembélé will arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and he will undergo a medical on Monday morning local time. Shortly, more details of the running order of the player’s presentation on Monday will be available.

“Born in Vernon, France on 15 May 1997, Ousmane Dembélé is one of the best young players in the world. The French winger stands out for his pace, ability to beat men and versatility. He comes to FC Barcelona after having demonstrated his quality with Rennes and then Borussia Dortmund. He can play on either wing in attack and is known for his great dribbling (last season he carried 103 successful dribbles, more than anyone else in the Bundesliga).

“At 20 years of age he has played a total of seven games with the French national side alongside Barça players Samuel Umtiti and Lucas Digne. Last season Dembélé scored 10 goals in 49 matches aside from being third on list of players with most assists in Europe with 20 in all competitions. Without doubt he is hugely talented player, one of the best on the continent. “