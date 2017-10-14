Barcelona Drop First LaLiga Points In Draw Vs Atletico

Saul gave Atletico Madrid the lead in the first half before Luiz Suarez salvaged a point for Barcelona.

Despite the draw Barcelona still top the league table on 22 points, six ahead of Atletico who are third.

Lionel Messi should have opened the scoring under one minute but saw his effort go inches wide.

In the seventh minute Antoine Griezmann responded for Atletico with a well taken shot which Marc Andre Ter Stegen punched away.

Griezmann went close again a minute later following a superb run but once again Ter Stegen made another brilliant save, this time with his outstretched left leg.

Saul eventually broke the deadlock in the 21st minute as he curled in from the edge of the box to give Atletico the lead.

Five minutes into the second half Juan Fran’s intended low cross was cut out by Samuel Umtiti.

In the 56th minute Luiz Suarez hit a well struck shot but Jan Oblak palmed it away to safety.

A minute later Lionel Messi curled a brilliant free-kick over Atletico’s wall but unfortunately his effort came off the post.

Messi went close on 66 minutes for Barcelona only to see his low shot saved by Oblak.

With 20 minutes left, Messi almost drew Barcelona level but saw his strike from the edge of the box go inches wide.

Barcelona’s pressure eventually paid off on 82 minutes thanks to Suarez who headed past the impressive Oblak to make it 1-1.

Suarez almost won it for Barcelona on 88 minutes but could not connect with Andre Gomes’ dangerous cross.

And in the final minute Barcelona were presented with a free-kick on the edge of the box but Messi’s well taken strike was saved by Oblak.