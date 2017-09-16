Barcelona maintained their 100 per cent run in the Spanish LaLiga Santander following their hard-fought 2-1 comeback win away to Getafe on Saturday Gaku Shibasaki put Getafe in ead in the 39th minute and they held on to their lead going into the break.

Denis Suarez brought Barcelona back on level terms as he equalised in the 62nd minute.

And in the 84th minute, new signing Paulinho scored the winner to give Barcelona the comeback win.

Barcelona take their points tally to 12, three points ahead of second-placed Real Sociedad who are on nine points.

Champions Real Madrid, who are 10th on five points, will travel away to face Sociedad.