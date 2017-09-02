Barcelona Explain Delay In Sealing New Messi Contract, Admit Difficulty In Replacing ‎Neymar

Barcelona director Albert Soler on Saturday assured fans of the club that Lionel Messi’s contract situation will not have a negative impact on the club.

Messi agreed an extension running to 2021 in July, but has yet to put pen to paper.

France international Ousmane Dembele arrived in an initial €105m deal but late attempts to sign Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho failed after the Merseyside club demanded €200m for the Brazilian.

Soler however does not foresee a problem with the expected contract extension signing of the Argentina striker.

“There is no problem, I want to send a message of peace to the members,” Soler told reporters on Saturday afternoon at a press conference.

“There has been the United States tour, we’ve had international duty, the season starting, there is absolutely no problem where Messi is concerned.”

Soler also touched on Neymar’s departure to PSG and how it has left difficult vacuum in the Barcelona squad.

“Let’s not get into players, they have a personal life, we respect that and we understand. We don’t expect explanations from players. We manage the club from the situations that we are confronted by, Soler stated.

“When we received the sense that PSG were talking to Neymar, this was on the US tour, this was when we started working.

“Neymar is a very difficult player to replace so it has nothing to do with whether the money we received was good or bad.

“The real problem is not how much money we have, the problem is Neymar has gone.

“Let’s face the facts, Neymar’s departure has affected us in a sporting sense and that has had an effect on our negotiations.”