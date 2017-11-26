Barcelona Hold Valencia Despite Messi ‘Goal’ Not Given

Despite a poor call by the centre referee, Barcelona secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw against high-flying Valencia at the Mestalla in the Spanish LaLiga Santander on Sunday to maintain their unbeaten run in the season.

Barcelona looked to be heading for their first defeat of the season when Rodrigo gave Valencia the lead in the 60th minute.

But with eight minutes remaining Jordi Alba drew Barcelona level following a delightful pass from Lionel Messi.

The big moment of the game was in the 30th minute when Barcelona were denied what was a legitimate goal as Valencia keeper Neto fumbled Messi’s shot which clearly crossed the line but the referee and his assistant did not give it.

This is the second time Barcelona will fail to pick up all three points in the league this season following their 1-1 away draw against Atletico Madrid on October 14.

With the draw, Barca remain top on 35 points after 13 league games.

Valencia are second on 31 points from the same number of league games.

Both Atletico and Madrid have 27 points and are third and fourth respectively.

