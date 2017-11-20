Barcelona, Man United, Others Interested In Onyekuru

European giants FC Barcelona and Manchester United are monitoring Nigerian forward Henry Onyekuru performance at Belgian side, Anderlecht, reports in Belgium claim.

Scouts from both clubs, according to Belgian news outlet Het Laastste Nieuws, were at the Stade La Cononnier on Saturday to observe the forward who scored the winning goal for Anderlecht in their 2-1 win against Royal Excel Mouscron.

Aside from Barcelona and Manchester United, Fiorentina, Ajax, PSV, Southampton and Stoke City are also believed to have sent their scouts to see the player in action in the game.

The former Eupen striker who is on loan at Anderlecht from English Premier League club Everton has scored seven goals in 14 appearances for his club this season.

The 20-year-old forward made his official début for Nigeria in the country’s 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture against Algeria on November 10 in Constantine.

