Barcelona Star Rakitic Still Missing ‘Big Person’ Neymar

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is still saddened by the “bad decision” Barcelona made in not stopping Neymar’s world-record €222million move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar moved to the Paris side after a bitter row with the Spanish side that have signed Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund as replacement.

“For me personally, it was really hard, not only because he’s one of the biggest players. But also, for me, because he’s a big person,” Rakitic told the BBC World Service.

“He was really important for our dressing room, and for me he’s one of the best guys I know in football.

“So for me it was really a bad decision because I liked to have him in my team.”

Rakitic however states that he is not angry towards the Brazilian and hopes he succeeds in Franch capital.

The Croatian called for Barca to show unity following the departure of a key player.

“We have to respect Neymar’s decision to move,” Rakitic added.

“If a team can buy him and he decides to leave Barcelona, we have to respect it and wish him the best luck.

“Hopefully he can score a lot of goals and be happy in Paris, but we have to go on our way and be strong together without Neymar now.”

