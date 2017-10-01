Barcelona Vs Las Palmas Played Behind Closed Doors Due To Catalonia Unrest

Barcelona’s LaLiga fixture with Las Palmas at Camp Nou on Sunday will be played behind closed doors after attempts to have the match postponed failed.

Violence broke out in the Catalan region, where Barcelona are based, over the region’s independence referendum on Sunday.

FC Barcelona condemns the events which have taken place in many parts of Catalonia today in order to prevent its citizens exercising their democratic rights to free expression.

Given the exceptional nature of events, the Board of Directors have decided that FC Barcelona first team game against Las Palmas will be played behind closed doors following the Professional Football League’s refusal to postpone the game.

There were even reports earlier in thebday that the match had been postponed as a result of trouble which broke out in the Catalonia region which heads to vote in a referendum deemed illegal by the central government in Madrid.

Following the trouble that broke out Barcelona club officials had decided they could not guarantee the safety of playing a match as Spanish police fire rubber bullets at protesters on the streets of Catalonia.

But with the league body’s refusal to grant a postponement, the game is behind closed doors.

Barcelona top LaLiga table on 18 points from six matches going into Sunday’s game.

