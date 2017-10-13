Bash Ali Wants World Record Boxing Title Fight At 61, Appeals For Sponsorship

By Izuchukwu Okosi‎:

Former World Boxing Federation Cruiserweight champion, Bash Ali, is hopeful of fighting in a Guiness world record bout even at the grand age of 61, and he prays the Federal givernment of Nigeria to help him actualise his dream, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ali defeated British boxer Tony Booth on August 15 2004 in a WBF bout that lasted only three rounds via technical knockout, but has not fought in an international stage since then albeit he still retains hope of doing so in a bid to become the oldest boxer in a title fight.

“Do I still look forward to fighting a world title fight? Why not! I want to make history as the oldest boxer to have fought big time and I want to plead with the federal government to make it happen. It will be to Nigeria’s credit still,” Ali told Completesportsnigeria.com.‎

“As for me, there is no fear. There is a plan to stage a fight in the last Saturday of December 2017 if this government moves according to the blueprint. At the moment talks are still ongoing.

“We are going to shock the world. I need everybody, government, corporate bodies and well meaning individuals to make it happen. That will be a good way to usher in a new year.”

Ali made his boxing debut on June 1, 1978 against Wilbert Albers in a fight he lost.

Ali has fought 80 professional fights, winning 66 of them and losing 14.

Interestingly 18 of Ali’s wins were against debutants, most of the losers being lesser known Nigerian boxers.

