Bassey: I Have No Regrets Leaving Barcelona For Iran

By Bamidele Boluwaji:

Former Barcelona B’s Nigerian winger, Ezekiel Bassey, has told Completesportsnigeria.com that he has no regrets leaving the Spanish club after a loan spell.

Bassey, whose move from former Nigeria champions Enyimba FC of Aba to Barcelona was celebrated back home, left the lower division Spanish club last week to join Iranian club Paykan FC on a season-long contract.

In a chat with Completesportsnigeria.com, the former Akwa United star who did not play a single game for Barcelona B during his loan spell said he hopes to return to the heart of Europe soon.

“I have no regrets moving to Iran, I was in Spain for a period and I have to move on with my career,” Bassey told Completesportsnigeria.com from Iran.

“Life is going on well with me. Everything is okay with me and I was received well when I got here. As a young player, I will keep doing my best and soon, I will return to the heart of Europe to continue with my career.

“I try to learn everywhere I go and being with Barcelona was a big experience for me.”

