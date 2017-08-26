Bassogog: It’s Victory Or Nothing For Cameroon Vs “Strong” Super Eagles

By James Agberebi:

Gabon 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Most Valuable Player, Christian Bassogog, has declared that the Indomitable Lions’ 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Uyo is a must win the Camroonians.

Cameroon are second in Group B on two points, four points adrift of leaders the Super Eagles who have six points.

In third position are Zambia who have one point while Algeria also on one point are bottom of the group.

China-based Bassogog, who is part of coach Hugo Broos’ 23-man squad for the double header against the Eagles, said the Lions must do everything possible to secure the three points in Uyo.

“Nigeria are a strong team,” Bassogog told FIFA.com.

“They have very good players and many of them are playing in Europe. But we must defeat them if we are to maintain our qualifying hopes. We should take the game to them. We need to fight to defeat them.

“These are matches I want to win. We are not in an ideal position but these are qualifying games for the World Cup. I will do my utmost to help our team.”

Bassogog who plies his trade in the Chinese Super League with Henan Jianye praised the Indomitable Lions coach Broos for his influence in the team.

“Our players are young, but we are strong as a team,” he said.

“He is a good coach. He knows what the players are good at so he can get the best out of us. In this team, everyone has his chance.”