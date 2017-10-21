Chelsea returned to winning ways as they came from behind to beat an impressive Watford side 4-2 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Going into the game, Chelsea had lost their last two league games against Manchester City and struggling Crystal Palace.

Chelsea goals were scored by Pedro Rodriguez, substitute Michy Batshuayi (brace) and Cesar Azpilicuerta, while Abdoulaye Doucoure and Roberto Pereyra scored for Watford.

Chelsea, who were without injured Nigeria star Victor Moses, are now fourth on 16 points while Watford are fifth on 15 points.

Pedro broke the deadlock in the 12th minute as he curled in from 25 yards into the top corner.

In the 16th minute Cesc Fabregas almost doubled Chelsea’s lead with a clever chip but Huerelho Gomes made a good save.

Pedro attempted another long-range strike in the 24th minute only to see his effort go whiskers away from target.

But two minutes into first time added time Watford were back on level terms through Doucoure, who smashed into the bottom corner from close range after a loose ball fell to him.

Chelsea almost got off to the best start one minute into the second half as Cesar Azpilicuerta’s dangerous ball almost resulted into an own goal by Adrian Mariappa.

Watford had a big chance on 49 minutes to go ahead but Richarlison failed to score from six-yards out.

But a minute later Richarlison turned provider for Pereyra who finished off a quick counter-attack past Courtois to make it 2-1 to Watford.

In the 54th minute an unmarked Richarlison should have extended Watford lead but saw his header from Miguel Britos go just wide.

Richarlison had a chance for Watford on 67 minutes but saw his shot blocked away for a corner by Antonio Rudiger.

Chelsea were back at 2-2 in the 71st minute thanks to Batshuayi, who had replaced Alvaro Morata, who headed in Pedro’s cross.

A few minutes later Batshuayi almost got his second but his shot went just wide off the bar.

In the 87th minute Chelsea went 3-2 ahead through Azpilicuerta who headed in at the back post off Willian cross.

And in the 95th minute Batshuayi made it 4-2 after holding off his marker before slotting past Gomes following Tiemoue Bakayoko header.

