Bayern’s Neuer Out With Injury Until January

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has been ruled out of action till 2018 due to a left foot injury he sustained during training on Monday.

Germany’s number one underwent successful surgery on Tuesday, Bayern Munich confirmed.

Neuer who had surgery on the same foot in March will now focus on rehabilitation work and will be back on the pitch in January.

Bayern Munich chief executive, former Germany captain Karl-Heinze Rummenigge, said: “Manuel Neuer has sustained another injury and we are incredilby sorry for him.

“The operation went perfectly which is the most important thing now. We and our captain are looking to the future.

“Manuel will be back to his previous best and available to us again in January.”

With Neuer ruled out Bayern manager Carlo Ancelotti will turn to Sven Ulrich as they play Schalke 04 in a Bundesliga clash on Tuesday at the Veltins Arena.