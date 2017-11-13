BBC Africa MVP Award: Chelsea Canvass Support For Moses

Premier League champions Chelsea have called on its fans to vote for Super Eagles forward Victor Moses as 2017 BBC African Footballer of the Year.

Chelsea launched the campaign on their official website.

Moses will slug it out with the quartet of Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/Egypt), Naby Keita (RB Leipzig/Guinea), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund/Gabon), Sadio Mane (Liverpool/Senegal).

Moses was also included in the 30-man shortlist for the 2017 CAF African Player of the Year Award.

The Blues’ fans were given a link on their website which will direct them to where they can cast their vote.

“Our Nigerian star’s nomination for the prestigious award, which is voted for exclusively by fans, was confirmed Saturday night. You can help Victor win by voting for him here,” Chelsea wrote on their website.

