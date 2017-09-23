Be Like Diego Costa And Stop Playing Like A Gentleman, Conte Tells Morata

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is delighted with summer signing Alvaro Morata’s “polite” behaviour – describing the 24-year-old as the type of man you would allow “to marry your daughter” – but admits he would like to see the former Real Madrid and Juventus man embrace something of a nastier edge, reminiscent of recently departed Diego Costa with whom the Italian manager had a stormy relationship.

Asked if Morata needed to show more anger, Conte replied: “This is a process for him. When I speak about a lot of room for improvement, it also means this aspect.

“I think, for Alvaro, it’s the right moment to have this situation, to be the striker in a great team. Don’t forget in his previous experiences with Juventus and Real Madrid: he played but not in every game, not regularly. For this reason he is at the right age to have this type of responsibility.

“I am really happy because he is a good player, he is a complete player, technically strong, a good leader, he has a lot of room for improvement.

“His behaviour is always fantastic. He is a very polite player. He is a really good guy.

“It means you’d be open to have this type of person with your daughter, to marry your daughter. A really good guy, a polite person. But my daughter is young! Don’t touch my daughter because I’m jealous!”

Conte insists he has no hard feelings towards Costa, despite a breakdown in their relationship in the latter part of last season, which culminated in the striker accusing the club of treating him “like a criminal”.

“I think every single player was important last season,” he said. “We won the title, maybe it was a big surprise, and also to reached the final of the FA Cup.

Costa is reportedly on his way back to former team Atletico Madrid after both clubs were said to have agreed a 60m fee for the Spain international.

