Beckham Backs ‘Incredible’ Ancelotti To Bounce Back After Bayern Sacking

Former England international David Beckham has described Carlo Ancelotti as “the best” and insisted the former Chelsea, AC Milan and Real Madrid head coach will bounce back after being sacked by Bayern Munich on Thursday.

Ancelotti’s contract was terminated in the aftermath of a 3-0 Champions League defeat to Paris Saint-Germain midweek while the German Bundesliga champions are currently in third spot in their domestic league table.

“I love Carlo – Carlo is the best for me,” Beckham who played under Ancelotti at PSG and AC Milan told reporters while responding to questions at an event for sponsors Adidas in Milan.

“He is one of the most incredible managers and people, one of the most successful managers in football, so he will be OK.

“Obviously playing for one of the best teams in the world and just the people,” Beckam said of his most memorable time.

“The people in Milan and even everywhere I travelled with the team, everywhere in Italy, was incredible. The fans – unbelievable. It’s just nice to be back, because I spent much time here since I left so it’s nice to be back and to feel part of the team again.

“There are always changes in clubs around the world and Milan we were so successful for so many years.

“Obviously when there are changes everything changes – there is now a new owner, manager, players, but the fans are the same, they still want passion, they still want success and hopefully they are going to get success.”

Beckham played across two spells in 2009 and 2010 with former European champions Milan.

“It’s always been a place where I have been welcomed. I always feel at home in Milan, so it’s a special place and it’s special to come back. I love Milan, it has been a long time.”

