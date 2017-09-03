Belgium Pick 2018 World Cup Ticket; Portugal, Bosnia Win, France Held

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Belgium in Sunday night became the first European country to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after their 2-1 away win against Greece at the Stadio Georgia Karaiskaki, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Two second half goals from Jan Vertonghen and Romelu Lukaku were enough to help Belgium confirm a place a next year’s World Cup from Group H while Greece’s goal came from Jose Carlos Zeca.

France were held scoreless by a resilient Luxembourg side at the Stade Municipal in Tolouse in a Group A game.

Andres Silva was the scorer of Portugal’s goal in their slim 1-0 win against Hungary in a Group B match at Groupama Arena in Budapest.

Switzerland mauled Latvia 3-0 in a Group B game at the Stadion Skonto. An own goal by Andrinis Vanins were followed by goals from Blerim Dzemaili and Ricardo Rodriguez.

Bosnia and Herzegovina handed a 4-0 defeat to hapless Gibraltar away at the Estadio Do Algarve in their Group H clash. Eden Dzeko grabbed a brace while the duo of Kenan Kodro and Senad Lucic also got on the score sheet.

Earlier in the day, Croatia defeated Kosovo 1-0, Sweden traveled to Belarus and returned with a 4-0 victory.

Holland who suffered an embarrassing 4-0 defeat to France on Thursday picked up all three points in their 3-1 home win versus Bulgaria. Faroe Islands pipped Andorra 1-0 same result between hosts Estonia and Cyprus with the former coming out as winners.