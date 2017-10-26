Governor Bello Splashes N10m, Coaster Bus On Niger Tornadoes, Captain Aliko Eager To Achieve More With Club

ByJohnny Edward:

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has rewarded players and officials of Niger Tornadoes with N10m and new coaster bus for their second place finish in the 2017Aiteo Cup, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The football-loving Governor who was in attendance when Niger Tornadoes lost 3-2 on penalties to Akwa United in the final of the 2017 Aiteo Cup at the Agege Stadium Lagos, where both teams played out a drab goalless draw after 90 minutes, also donated a brand new bus to the team, it was also gathered.

Niger Tornadoes captain, Mustapha Aliko said that he was pleased with the visit to the Niger State Government House, Minna and hopes the team improve better next season.

“He promised to reward us if we won the Cup, but we didn’t and he still did,” Aliko told Completesportsnigeria.com.

“The team will do its best to justify the government’s investment next season.”

Aliko however pleaded with the club management to keep the current crop of young players for next season as he believes the team can surpass last season’s feat in the NIgeria Professional Football League.

Niger Tornadoes finished 11th in the NPFL log last season.

